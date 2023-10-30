From Julia Roberts to Cameron Diaz, there are many famous women who have had a relationship with Matthew Perry

From Cameron Diaz to Julia Roberts, passing through the near-miss wedding with the literary producer Molly Hurwitz. There are many, some of which are very well-known, the women with whom the late man had relationships Matthew Perry. In some cases it was he himself who left them, for reasons that are felt today and underline the fragility that characterized the actor.

In the late afternoon of Saturday 28 Octoberthe entire world of entertainment, cinema and television was overwhelmed by the news of Matthew Perry’s death.

The 54-year-old was found by his assistant, lifeless and immersed in the Jacuzzi of his Los Angeles villa.

We are now investigating clarify the causes which led to the death of one of the most beloved actors of recent decades, who owed his success above all to the role of Chandler Bingplayed in the sitcom Friends.

A lot fame but also a lot of fragility and weaknesses accompanied Perry throughout his life.

About a year ago, in fact, the actor himself had told everything in the book entitled “Friends, Lovers also the big Terrible Thing“. There dependence from medications, drugs and alcohol, but also his difficulty entertaining relations lasting with women.

Matthew Perry’s celebrity companions

They are different and some of them very well knownthe women Perry has had affairs with.

The last one was the literary producer Molly Hurwitz, 30 years younger than him, with whom he came close to getting married. Before, from 2006 to 2012, he was instead linked to the actress Lizzy Caplan.

But the relationships that caught the attention of fans and gossip magazines the most were undoubtedly the ones Matthew had with Cameron Diaz And Julia Roberts.

With Diaz he had a brief affair, with Julia Roberts, however, Perry said that it could have been something more serious.

The two actually met on the set of Friends, where the Hollywood star appeared for an episode. The relationship between the two, however, lasted only a few months. In the book, the actor said that he was the one who left her and for reasons defined by himself as ‘stupid’:

Dating Julia Roberts was too much for me. I was convinced that she would dump me at any moment. So, I would have been better off downloading it first. This was all fear based and probably stupid. But that’s what I did.

There fear of not being enough, of being left first, is a constant that has always accompanied Perry in his life. In the past, he stated: