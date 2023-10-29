The entertainment industry was left speechless after learning that the actor Matthew Perry Popular for her performances in the series ‘Friends’ and in the movie ’17 Again’, she left this world at the age of 54. On social media, Perry’s followers left their most sincere condolences to her family and her co-stars on the Warner Bros. series: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow. Matthew’s family has also just spoken out about the painful time they are going through.

What did Matthew Perry’s family say?

Perry’s family spoke exclusively to the American magazine ‘People’. In the statement, the family members indicated that they are devastated by the loss of the actor, who has brought much joy to all the people he worked with.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, as an actor and as a friend,” the family said. They added: “You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”they finished.

TMZ captured Matthew Perry’s family arriving at the actor’s home in Los Angeles, hours after he died in a hot tub. Photo: X/TMZ

What did the ‘Friends’ cast say about Matthew Perry’s death?

Although the official Instagram page of the series fired the person who gave life to the role of ‘Chandler’ For more than 10 years, until now, his fellow actors who played Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Joey and Ross have not commented on the matter.

A part of the series’ followers asked them to speak out, however, the other part asked for respect for the loss of their friend because they shared moments on and off the television set for 10 magnificent years.

