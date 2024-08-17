Mexico City.- Even though doctors Mark Chavez and Salvador Plasencia are charged with conspiracy to supply ketamine to Matthew Perry and are under arrest, they can still legally prescribe the drugs.

According to TMZ, the two doctors being charged have valid licenses and can prescribe medications without any restrictions.

“Both licenses are current and active and the Board has not imposed any restrictions on them,” the Medical Board of California confirmed in a statement, saying it found no grounds to revoke them.

U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said doctors gave Perry a large amount of ketamine and even asked in a text message how much the former Friends star would be willing to pay.

“These defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry’s addiction problems to enrich themselves. They knew what they were doing was wrong,” Estrada said.

Chávez’s license appears as renewed and valid with an expiration date of June 30, 2026, while Plasencia’s license, for its part, has the same status with an expiration date of October 31.

Ketamine was listed as the primary cause of the actor’s death, which was ruled an accident with no suspicion of foul play, according to the report. Drowning and other medical issues were contributing factors, the coroner said.

Perry had a years-long struggle with addiction dating back to his time on the sitcom Friends, when he became one of the biggest television stars of his generation as Chandler Bing alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 on the hit NBC comedy.