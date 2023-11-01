Matthew Perry’s death: robbery and murder are also being investigated

The death of Matthew Perry, the famous Friends actor found lifeless in his hot tub last Saturday, is taking on the contours of a mystery.

The police, meanwhile, in light of the fact that Matthew was “a celebrity”, opened a preliminary investigation also investigating murder and robbery despite no break-ins or signs of struggle having been detected.

Fueling suspicions and doubts is the fact that the interpreter’s body did not remain in the jacuzzi for long. “Matthew Perry’s body didn’t stay long in his hot tub before he was found dead from an apparent drowning… which adds a layer of heavy mystery around his tragic death” wrote the famous US gossip magazine TMZ citing an investigative source.

And again: “Law enforcement sources reveal that Matthew’s body was not waterlogged when first responders arrived at his Pacific Palisades home and pronounced him dead at the scene.”

So how did Matthew Perry die? A heart attack? The effect of drugs that made him lose consciousness? A fault in the electricity supply of the tub?

Only the results of the autopsy, which could take months, could clarify the exact causes of Chandler’s death. Friends.

Meanwhile, the last hours of the actor have been reconstructed, who, after playing pickleball, immersed himself in his hydromassage tub.

Perry, who lived alone, had sent his assistant to run a couple of errands and when he returned it was already too late although, as revealed by TMZthe “body was not waterlogged.”

A detail, the latter, which adds further questions to the tragedy which perhaps, but the conditional is a must, could have been avoided by a handful of minutes.