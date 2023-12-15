One of the events that has most worried the world, and specifically the fans of the series Friendsis the death of Matthew Perrywho played Chandler Bing in the program, since it was a fairly important person for those who have watched the show. And although it is known that unfortunately he no longer inhabits this world, the causes of his death had been a mystery for the past month, but the mystery was revealed a few hours ago.

Just on December 15, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office mentioned that after carrying out the pertinent examinations, the verdict has been reached that Perry He died accidentally due to the strong effects that the excessive use of ketamine could have given. Although this is considered an accident, it is also attributed that poor heart circulation, drowning and the use of more medications would have contributed to his sad outcome.

Essentially, Ketamine is a drug with hallucinogenic potential used as an anesthetic in animals and people, so this would have been one of the objects that would have accelerated the process, since it was not the only thing he consumed that night, but also medicines that help cure addictions. And something that has caused suspicion is that at the scene of the alleged crime there was no trace of any type of drug lying on the floors of the place.

This has been mentioned regarding the final autopsy at the time, indicating inconsistencies regarding its duration:

The Los Angeles County coroner will conduct a toxicology test to determine if there were any drugs in Perry's system, but that could take months.

Another element that has confused people is that, as mentioned by another of the actresses in the show Friendsand who had closer contact with Perry, is that during the last few months it was in a favorable state, or at least that is what they always talked about in text messages. And he was in the fight against addictions to drugs as well as alcoholic substances.

Via: Guardian

Editor's note: It's strange to think how someone with millions of dollars under his arm can be so unhappy due to circumstances that we may not know about. It is certainly quite sad that a well-loved actor like Perry ended up in such a situation.