Matthew Perry tragically passed away today, Saturday, October 28, at the age of 54. The paramedics found him in his house in the jacuzzi area, so they presume that he had drowned, although the reasons behind his death are still not clarified. However, the portal TMZ revealed information that would shed light on the activities that the actor carried out today hours before his departure. What happened? Find out in this note.

What were the last hours of Matthew Perry’s life like?

The entertainment world is in mourning after the unexpected death of Matthew Perry. The remembered protagonist of ‘Friends‘was found dead in still unknown circumstances. Despite this, the activities that the actor had been carrying out hours before his death were made public.

According to TMZ, the popular ‘Chandler Bing‘He was doing sports early in the morning, starting the day normally without presenting any physical problems.

“We’re told that Matthew came home sometime in the morning after a two-hour round of pickleball, and that he sent his assistant out on an errand shortly after. We’re told that when the assistant returned about two hours later, he discovered that Matthew was not responding… and called 911“says TMZ.

It is not yet confirmed whether the strenuous physical activity he performed had any implications in his death. Paramedics found him in the jacuzzi and some type of heart problem is suspected.

“Law enforcement sources tell us the actor was found Saturday in a Los Angeles-area home and appears to have drowned. Our sources say first responders rushed to a call of cardiac arrest. It’s unclear exactly where this happened,” TMZ asserted.