This Sunday, October 29, has become a black day for fans of the legendary American series ‘Friends’ (1994-2004). Matthew Perry, 54, who played Chandler Big, was found dead in his home in Los Angeles, California. The cause of his death was after drowning in a jacuzzi, according to the network CBS.

The renowned actor tasted fame for 10 uninterrupted seasons thanks to his outstanding role in ‘Friends’, a comedy that recounted the lives of six young singles from New York as they entered adulthood. This success earned him five nominations at the Emmy Awardsbut the most important thing for him was to win the affection of the fans, who considered him their favorite character when he was only 24 years old.

After finishing the series, Perry He played other roles in film and television. For that reason, in this note we will tell you what was the last leading role that she had before his unfortunate death.

What was the last role that Matthew Perry played before his death?

The last project in which Matthew Perry participated in film, television or theater occurred in March 2017, when he played the lawyer Mike Kresteva in ‘The Good Fight‘. Additionally, she starred in the series ‘The Kennedys: After Camelot in which he gave life to Ted Kennedy.

However, his last appearance on television was in 2021, when he reprized his iconic role as Chandler Big in the special episode of ‘Friends’ that HBO Max created, called ‘The Reunion’. On that occasion, a tribute was paid to the entire cast of the defunct series, and his former castmates also participated.

In 2022, an interview with Diane Sawyer was also broadcast, in which the late showman revealed his decades-long struggle with alcohol and opioid addictions. These confessions were made public in his book ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’. These vices caused him health problems, such as a hospitalization in 2019 due to a ruptured colon.

Perry played Ted Kennedy in the acclaimed story chronicling the life of former US President John F. Kennedy’s family. Photo: Daily Mail

What strange post did Matthew Perry make on social media before he died?

Matthew Perry had been away from acting since 2017, but that did not mean that he is a very important character in Hollywood. He was very active on social networks, in which he told details of his daily life. However, his last publication in instagram has gone viral due to a strange message he left, days before he died.

Chandler, from ‘Friends’, shared a photo of himself in a pool and with headphones. In the description of the snapshot he says the following: “Oh, so warm water spinning makes you feel good? “I’m Mattman.”, wrote. The post has been getting more than a million likes.