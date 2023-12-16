Matthew Perry, the results of the autopsy: “He died due to ketamine”

Matthew Perry died due to an accident caused by the effects of a series of substances, including ketamine: this is what emerges from the autopsy carried out on the actor's body by the Los Angeles County Department of Forensic Medicine.

“The death of 54-year-old actor Matthew Langford Perry was due to the acute effects of ketamine. Other factors that contributed to his death include drowning, coronary heart disease and the effects of Buprenorphine.”

The actor, found lifeless in his villa in Los Angeles last October 28, was undergoing treatment with ketamine infusions, but the massive presence of the substance found in his blood cannot be traced back to the treatment since the actor Friends he had last been to the doctor a week and a half before his death.

At the levels detected, equal to 3,271 nanograms per milliliter, ketamine can cause “cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression”.