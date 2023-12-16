Matthew Perry, the mystery of how he died has been revealed

The cause of Matthew Perry's death would be linked to the “acute effects of ketamine”. This is what the US press states, quoting the medical examiner of the Los Angeles Department.

According to the autopsy results anticipated by the broadcaster, the other clinical conditions which would have contributed to the death of the actor, famous for playing the role of Chandler in the popular series 'Friends', would be a “coronary heart disease and significant effects due to the use of buprenorphine”, used to treat opioid use disorder.

Prescription drugs and loose pills” were later found in his residence, the report states.

The manner of death was ruled an accident.

