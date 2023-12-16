Of Cristina Marrone

Ketamine causes hallucinations and dissociative experiences making it a dangerous drug. A derived molecule, esketamine, under strict medical supervision is an effective therapy against resistant depression

The actor Matthew Perry, famous for playing the role of Chandler in the popular TV series Friends , died from the acute effects of ketamine. Perry died on October 28th at the age of 54 and two months later the causes of his death are now known. The actor was found lifeless in the swimming pool of his villa in Los Angeles. In a statement from the forensic medicine office of Los Angeles County wrote that the actor died from an accident and that the factors contributing to his death included drowning, coronary heart disease and the effects of buprenorphine (molecule used to treat acute and chronic pain and opioid addictioned). However, the actor's death would have been caused by the effects of Perry's ketamine taking by infusion in the context of one therapy against anxiety and depression. However, according to the medical examiner's toxicology report, 3,540 ng/ml of ketamine was found in his system, an extremely high concentration, equivalent to the amount that would be used during a general anaesthesia. As written by various American media, the last treatment occurred more than seven days before his death and his high levels of ketamine found in his body they could not arise from the therapeutic treatmentic



or. In the opinion of some psychiatrists, the high levels of ketamine can only be explained by a use other than the therapeutic one or by difficulties that are generally found in post-mortem dosages, which is why an alteration of the data could occur.

Ketamine as an anesthetic Ketamine was born as anesthetic drug And sedative thanks to the way in which it binds to the receptors of our brain due to its interaction with a specific one neurotransmitter excitatory: the glutamate. Ketamine binds to glutamate receptors called NMDA receptors, making them unable to absorb glutamate, so the electrical impulse between neurons is blocked, which is the basis of its anesthetizing effects. The safe drug and used for induce deep sedation in emergency situations in the emergency room because it has a very good tolerability profile compared to other anesthetics, comments the psychiatrist Giancarlo Cerveri, director of the Department of Mental Health and Addictions of the Social Health Authority (ASST) of Lodi. The molecule used today a lot in the veterinary field.

Ketamine as a drug Ketamine a lower dosages to those used for anesthesia acts on central nervous system and a real one drug

to, also quite widespread to see the results of wastewater analyzes in Europe. Ketamine can be sniffedtaken with intramuscular injections or ingested based on the form in which it is found. If snorted, ketamine begins to have its effects within a few minutes (the effect lasts from 40 to 60 minutes), causing euphoria alternating with feelings of calm and serenity detachment between mind and bodywith dissociation from reality: the body does not respond to commands and they may appear visual-auditory hallucinations. You will have a loss of motor function, dizziness, drowsiness, difficulty speaking, tachycardia, increased blood pressure, confusion and nausea. At high doses, with intramuscular injections, respiratory arrest can also occur which can lead to coma or death. Ketamine abuse can lead to physical and psychological dependence. See also Altroconsumo, vet is expensive, first visit up to 85 euros

The use of these substances – he says Riccardo Gattimedical specialist in psychiatry expert in addictions – pu compromising the individual's psychological balanceespecially in young people who have not yet completed the psychological maturation processes unleashing depression, insomnia, psychosis and paranoid disorders. One of the major risks of an experience with hallucinogens is Bad tripwith sensation of body deformation very frequent, which can manifest itself with anxious states and anguish, which can be overcome or lead to panic attacks and psychosis and loss of consciousness. One of the most devastating effects of the substance occurs on bladder damageto. Those who assiduously consume ketamine experience urinary problems and may even be forced to undergo cystectomy surgery, i.e. the removal of the bladder.

Ketamine antidepressant In the United States the ketamine infusionat lower doses than those used for anesthesia, is also used off-label for the treatment of depression and psychiatric symptoms and this was probably the therapy he was following Matthew Perry

. However, the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning last October about the dangers of treating psychiatric disorders with ketamine compounds as more and more people seek alternative therapies for depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety. These treatments in the USA are often seendelivered online through telemedicine platforms without real medical checks, and with the real risk of going to overdose. The FDA has warned that unsupervised use of ketamine compounds increases the risk of dangerous psychiatric reactions and health problems such as increased blood pressure, respiratory failure, urinary tract problems that can lead to incontinence. See also Electronic health record: now Italians use it much more

Both in the United States and in Italy only one ketamine derivative approved, called esketamine,

as a therapy for treatment-resistant depression (about 30% of patients are unable to treat depression with traditional therapies). The drug comes in the form of nasal spray (and for this reason the treatment is much simpler to use than an infusion) and can only be prescribed to those patients who have not responded positively to traditional antidepressant therapies. Esketamine can be administered only in outpatient settings and in the presence of a doctor. Esketamine was recently introduced in Italy, we have been using it for about a year in mental health services – comments Cerveri – and we have had excellent feedback. These are administrations single-dose nasal puffs, initially bi-weekly, which then become weekly to be done only in the clinic to avoid abuse. In patients who have not responded to other therapies, ketamine is added to the therapy they are already following.

Acting with an innovative mechanism of action on the brain circuits of glutamate, the molecule derived from ketamine is able to restore brain connections between the different areas of the brain. Unlike other molecules, which take several weeks to achieve the desired effect, ketamine acts quickly on depressive symptomsi, maintaining the effect in the long term and significantly reducing the risk of relapse.

