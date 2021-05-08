At age 51, Matthew Perry is the target of controversy for having flirted with a 19-year-old girl, who is famous on TikTok. She made public in networks a capture of the chat that both had by video call.

The young woman, Kate haralson, is a user of the Raya dating app, which was created for celebrities to contact each other.

Her match with Matthew Perry, which happened in May of last year, ended in a scandal since now, she decided to share part of the conversation they had via Facetime on networks.

Kate Haralson, the young tiktoker who ended up exposing Matthew Perry.

Why does he do this? According to his assistant to the PageSix site, his purpose is to show that Hollywood’s big men take advantage of young girls.

Kate’s clip is 16 seconds long and is titled “When you connect with Matthew Perry as a joke on a dating app and he Facetime and plays 20 questions to ask you.”

“Many people said that I am bad for publishing this. That made me feel a bit bad, but at the same time, I feel like a lot in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls and it’s something that I think a lot of people should take into account. “declared Kate, who claims she never saw Friends, the series that led Perry to stardom. .

The cast of Friends, in 1998. Matt Le Blanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer. Photo Reuter / Archive.

After the match in Raya, the actor and the tiktoker communicated by Facetime and there, he proposed to do the aforementioned round of questions and answers that would allow them to meet.

The young woman acknowledged that none of the questions were about sexual matters. But she noted that, from time to time, she felt uncomfortable about the age difference between them.

According to his sayings, in that video call, Perry asked him: “Am I as old as your father?” She replied that they only took a year and he laughed.

“It was kind of weird talking to someone my father’s age and it just didn’t feel right,” said Kate Haralson.

“I didn’t expect it to explode so fast”

After causing a stir with the video she shared and ended up deleting, the girl maintained: “Honestly, I never intended to post it, but then I saw the whole video and thought it would be fun. I didn’t expect it to explode so fast. ”

On the other hand, he said that he made the decision to share it when he saw the one that Nivine Jay had posted, the girl who viralized a video that Ben Affleck sent him on Instagram when she rejected it in Raya.

Haralson not only removed the video from TikTok but also put a lock on his account on that social network because of the numerous criticisms and unpleasant messages he received.

The tiktoker and the actor never met in person, although she maintains that he did propose.

ACE