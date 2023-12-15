The cause of Matthew Perry's death would be linked to the “acute effects of ketamine”. This is what FoxNews says, quoting the medical examiner of the Los Angeles Department.

According to the autopsy results anticipated by the broadcaster, the other clinical conditions that contributed to the death of the actor, famous for playing the role of Chandler in the popular series Friends, would be a “coronary heart disease and significant effects due to the use of buprenorphine,” used to treat opioid use disorder. Prescription drugs and loose pills” were later found at his residence, the report states. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

Perry, 54, was found dead Oct. 28 in the hot tub of his home in the Pacific Palisades area of ​​Los Angeles. According to the autopsy report he was receiving ketamine infusion therapy and his last treatment occurred a week and a half before his death. The report states that he had high levels of ketamine in his blood and likely lost consciousness and then drowned.

According to the Pacific Neuroscience Institute, “Ketamine therapy is used to treat depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, end-of-life distress, chronic pain, drug/alcohol problems, and more.”