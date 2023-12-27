Kayti Edwards, the former assistant of Matthew Perrywho was also his partner in the past, revealed that the former figure of the 'Friends' series made the terrifying decision to stick his hands to his body to avoid drug consumption on a night when he couldn't stop.

The woman, who had a short relationship with Perry in 2006, shared in an interview with the British media The Sun that the late actor used glue to adhere his hands to his knees, seeking to remain motionless for a long time.

What other details did Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend reveal about her efforts to avoid drug use?

The event described above occurred at a time when his ex-partner, who is also a TV producer, was at the house of the famous 'Chandler Bing' of Friends in Hills, during a period in which the actor was going through a deep depression.

“He had been getting high all night on a large amount of substances, most likely crack cocaine and others. I found him on the sofa with his hands glued to his legs; It was desperately sad. “I had to use nail polish remover and olive oil to remove it.”he confessed.

Matthew Perry died on October 28, 2023 as a result of Ketamine use. Photo: Page Six

What was the shocking consequence of that extreme measure by Matthew Perry?

Kaity Edwards said that the consequences of sticking her hands to her knees were extremely terrifying for Perry. “I literally had to pull the hair out of his legs to get it off. He was left with red, raw spots. “It was pretty horrible.”he recalled.

Kaity Edwards, ex-girlfriend of Matthew Perry in 2006. Photo: Sportskeda.

The ex-partner of the 'Friends' figure had revealed details about Perry's private life years ago. In 2020, she mentioned that the actor used her when she was pregnant with the aim of obtaining drugs such as cocaine, heroin or crack.

“I was about five months pregnant and I went to look for things for her. He said 'no one is going to stop a pregnant girl, so don't worry.'he said at the time.

