Actor was found dead in the hot tub of his home in Los Angeles, USA

Actor Matthew Perry, known for his role as Chandler in the series “Friends”, died this Saturday (October 28, 2023), aged 54. According to information initially published by the entertainment website TMZthe artist was found in the hot tub of his home in Los Angeles (USA).

According to the newspaper Los Angeles Times, rescue teams responded to a call around 4 pm (local time). Perry was already found dead. The vehicle also published that there is no sign of violence in the actor’s home.

The official profile of the “Friends” series on Instagram lamented the actor’s death: “We are devastated by the death of Matthew Perry. He was a true gift to all of us. Our condolences go out to his family, his loved ones and all his fans”.

In addition to “Friends”, Perry starred in some productions such as “My Mafioso Neighbor”, alongside Bruce Willis, and the series “Go On” and “Estranho Casal”. His latest work, according to the website IMDbwas the series “The Kennedys After Camelot”.

Born in 1969, Perry was the son of Suzanne Marie Langford, who was press secretary for former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau (1919-2000), father of Justin Trudeau, current Canadian Prime Minister.

In 2017, the actor stated in an interview with host Jimmy Kimmel’s program that he and a friend hit Trudeau when they were both in the 5th grade – they studied together. Days later, the Canadian Prime Minister, jokingly, He asked to Perry if he would be up for a “rematch”.