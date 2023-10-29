Sad news that of death of the actor Matthew Perry at 54 years old. He was Chandler Bing from the American series Friends. Tributes for his sudden death are also pouring in from the community of Fallout: New Vegas . Perry in fact dubbed and somehow gave the features to the character Benny.

Benny, Matthew Perry’s character

Matthew Perry was found dead in his home in Los Angeles. His body was recovered from his jacuzzi, so much so that it was thought he had drowned. Although he had had problems with drugs in the past, as he himself recounted in his autobiographical book “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing”, none were found at the scene of his death. However, some are currently underway investigations to understand what actually happened.

Perry was a huge fan of the Fallout series. When he took on the role of Benny in Fallout: New Vegas, he said he played Fallout 3 so much that he injured his hands. Despite not being affiliated with the game, he went on Ellen DeGeneres’ show and gave a signed Xbox 360 copy to the host. It seems that it was precisely this love shown in public that earned him the role of Benny, the character who shoots the protagonist in the introduction of Fallout: New Vegas, fundamental to the entire main plot. Let’s read some of the condolence messages published by fans of the game on X:

Of course, fans know that Perry was best known for the character of Chandler Bing in the TV series Friendswhich made history, but it doesn’t matter: they will love him for the rest of their days even as Benny from Obsidian Entertainment’s masterpiece.