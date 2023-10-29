Matthew Perry was 24 years old when, along with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, he was hired for a new comedy titled Friends. The day before filming began, director James Burrows took the six friends on a private plane to dinner in Las Vegas and told them, “Look around you. Nobody knows you. You can never do this again. Your life is going to change.” So it was. Perry, who died on Saturday at the age of 54 at his home in Los Angeles, transformed into Chandler Bing and would already be linked to that character and that series for life. With his particular way of saying his phrases and his gestures, he gave the ironic Chandler an unmistakable charisma that lasted throughout the 10 seasons that the series lasted. Some of his character’s phrases define his personality: “I’m not good at giving advice, can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?” “I’m Chandler, I make jokes when I’m uncomfortable.” We review Matthew Perry’s journey in Friends through nine iconic Chandler moments.

More information

Locked in an ATM

In the seventh episode of the first season, Chandler gets locked in an ATM during a blackout in New York. He is not alone, he is accompanied by a model, which will illuminate uncomfortable moments that only Chandler would be capable of causing. The situation will lead to Matthew Perry unleashing his great capacity for physical humor. His confinement partner even saves him from choking on a piece of gum that wasn’t even his.

With Julia Roberts

In his memoirs, Friends, lovers and that terrible thing, Perry recalled the relationship he had with Julia Roberts, whom he met while the actress was participating in the series. She went for a Thanksgiving double episode in the second season. She played an old classmate. The episode was watched by 53 million viewers and is the most watched of the entire series. Perry and Roberts were dating in real life between 1995 and 1996, and it was he himself who ended the relationship. As he explained in her biography, he felt he wasn’t enough for her. In FriendsJulia Roberts’ character plays a practical joke on Chandler and leaves him in the bathroom of a restaurant wearing only panties.

The jellyfish sting

Possibly one of the most memorable moments of Friends is when, on a trip to the beach, Monica is stung by a jellyfish. To relieve the pain it causes him, Chandler offers to urinate on her leg, a popular myth, but he went so far as to Friends. Upon returning from the trip, Monica, Joey and Chandler tell the rest of their friends, with great drama, how they experienced that uncomfortable situation.

Transfer to Tulsa for falling asleep on the job

In the ninth season, Chandler falls asleep in a meeting at the office – what did Chandler do? That was another of the great recurring jokes of Friends, because no one really knew what he worked on. He falls asleep just as his boss asks who wants to take over the offices in Tulsa, after which he, unknowingly, accepts. When he tries to fix the situation with his boss, he messes it up even more and he has no choice but to leave for Oklahoma City. As it was later learned, in reality the sending of the character to Tulsa was an excuse so that Perry could dedicate time to detoxify from his addictions, a problem that pursued him for almost the entire series and that was reflected in the physical changes of he.

Apartment exchange

Joey and Chandler shared an apartment on the same landing as Monica and Rachel. One day, in the fourth season, the friends decide to compete in some kind of trivia about their lives with Ross as master of ceremonies. Whoever won got the most beautiful apartment, the girls’. Finally, they win and they will have to move. The trivia is one of the most memorable moments of the entire series.

Impossible to escape from Janice

One of the recurring secondary characters of Friends It was Janice, Chandler’s ex-girlfriend with an irritating tone of voice played by Maggie Wheeler. In order not to have to break up with her head on, he tells her that he has to go work in another country. She loves the idea of ​​moving, but then Chandler thinks to tell her that her move is to Yemen. But Janice is determined not to leave her side until the last moment, which will make Chandler end up buying a ticket to that country.

He begins a secret relationship with Monica

Monica and Chandler’s secret courtship played a lot in the series. So that it was not a shock for their friends, they decided to hide it from them for a while. Little by little, Joey, Rachel, Phoebe and Ross ended up discovering it. The first to find out was Joey who, after catching them in the apartment he shares with Chandler one night and although the couple tried to hide it in different ways, they ended up connecting the dots at the end of the chapter.

Kiss everyone to hide

Keeping their relationship a secret was not easy for Chandler and Monica and in many moments they were on the verge of being caught. We were in the fifth season, and at a specific moment, Chandler leaves for work and says goodbye to Monica with a kiss on the mouth. But Rachel and Phoebe, who don’t know their relationship, are ahead. Upon realizing this, Chandler reacts immediately and decides to flee forward and also kiss Rachel and Phoebe to fix the situation, to the astonishment of his friends.

Marriage proposal

Chandler settled down with Monica, but the marriage proposal took a long time. On their first attempt at a marriage proposal, Monica’s former great love, Richard (Tom Selleck) shows up, ruining the moment. Finally, the proposal will be in his own house and it will be Monica who declares herself in one of the most romantic moments of the series.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.