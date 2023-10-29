













What happens is that on some occasion this artist, along with Jennifer Aniston, participated in a guide to one of the most well-known and used versions of this operating system.

We are referring to MS Windows 95, which represented a revolution in its time because it was more user-friendly and accessible. Perry and Aniston participated in the Microsoft Windows 95 Video Guide, as can be seen in the video that accompanies this note.

At that time, the popularity of Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston was just taking off, and there was only one season of Friends in TV. But both artists helped a lot.

Fountain: IMDb.

The Microsoft Windows 95 Video Guide came out on October 2, 1995 on VHS, while the second season of Friends did so on September 21 of that same year.

So Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston and the rest of the other leading actors and actresses shined spectacularly.

They greatly helped make more people turn to see this operating system, which even with its defects and problems managed to stand out quite a bit.

What did Matthew Perry die from? The first police report indicates that they found him unconscious in the jacuzzi of his house, and apparently he suffered from drowning.

The police did not find any signs of violence but also no narcotic substances or even alcohol.

Fountain: Youtube.

It is likely that as the hours go by, more details will appear. In addition to fans, several members of the artistic community have shared their dismay.

All we can do is say that Matthew Perry rest in peace. Apart from this actor and MS Windows 95 we have more geek information in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

