ABC: Chavez Doctor Pleads Guilty to Charge in Matthew Perry’s Death

Mark Chavez, one of the doctors charged in the death of American actor and star of the series “Friends” Matthew Perry, pleaded guilty to one count, ABC reported, citing the defendant’s lawyer. This is reported by ABC News citing attorney Matthew Binninger.

Chavez agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, which could result in up to 10 years in prison. As part of the plea deal, the doctor also agreed to immediately surrender his medical license.

Earlier, Matthew Perry’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa admitted to being involved in the actor’s drug addiction. He said that he repeatedly injected the actor with ketamine, including “multiple injections” on the day of the tragedy, without having any medical training.

Five people are involved in the Perry death case, including the actor’s assistant and two doctors.

Matthew Perry died on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54, at his home in Los Angeles. The actor’s assistant found him unresponsive in a hot tub. An autopsy revealed that the level of ketamine found in the star’s blood was about the same as that found during general anesthesia.