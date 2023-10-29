The actor was found drowned in the hot tub at his home in Los Angeles

Matthew Perryactor of the TV series Friendsit has been found died yesterday afternoon at his home in the Los Angeles area. The first rumors speak of drowningbecause it was in his Jacuzzibut the causes of death are still to be ascertained and an autopsy will certainly be necessary.

Matthew Perry dies at 54 — Born on August 19, 1969, Matthew Perry had become famous since the mid-90s thanks to Friends, a series to which, like the other five protagonists, he remained linked practically all his life. His character, Chandler Bing, with his sarcasm and always ready joke, was among the most loved. And for this role he has been nominated several times for the Emmy Awards. See also Carrera Cup Italy | Everything is ready in Misano after the checks. And Lorenzo ...

Matthew Perry causes of death and health problems — The actor had recently confessed in his book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thingthat he came close to dying in 2018, when he had a gastrointestinal perforation due to which he underwent an operation and had to stay in hospital for many months. Perry had also spoken without filters about his addictions to alcohol and drugs. In particular, as has happened to many Americans, addiction to Vicodin had been triggered by the fact that he had been prescribed it in 1997 following an accident, but had then ended up taking up to 55 pills a day.