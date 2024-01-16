Matthew Perry was remembered on Monday night during the Emmy Awards ceremony. Singer Charlie Puth and singer-songwriters The War and Treaty initially sang Puth's hit single See You Again during the traditional in memoriam portion, before switching to a stripped-down version of The Rembrandts' I'll Be There For You, the theme song from Friends .
