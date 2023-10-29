They found him dead on Saturday afternoon in the Jacuzzi tub of his home in Los Angeles. Matthew Perry, an actor who linked his face for ten seasons to the TV sitcom “Friends”, a cult series between 1994 and 2004 focusing on the events of a group of six friends in Manhattan. Police said they found no drugs near the body.

The clarification is linked to the events that have spanned the actor’s entire life, struggling with alcoholism since he was a child and then, as an adult, with opioid addiction, a mix that ended up accelerating Perry’s decline .

The alarm was raised on Saturday afternoon, when emergency services were called for a “man in cardiac arrest”. Shortly thereafter, around 4:10 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department was called to investigate the death of a 50-year-old man.

Perry was 54 years old. Born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, in August 1969, Perry was raised in Canada. His mother was a journalist and spokesperson for Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, Justin Trudeau’s father. Perry arrived in Los Angeles when he was a teenager and had obtained some minor roles in 1987 and 1988. The turning point came in 1994 when NBC chose him for Friends.

In a memoir published last year, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” the actor recounted all the problems he encountered, including those related to difficulty controlling his weight while working on the sitcom. At 14 he started drinking. At eighteen he considered himself a heavy drinker. In his life he attended six thousand Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. He has been to rehab centers fifteen times just for alcohol. Sixty-five times he has been detoxified and spent between 7 and 9 million dollars to undergo treatment and get sober.

The actor said he weighed less than 60 kilos and took up to 55 Vicodin pills a day, even risking death due to this addiction. Among her former colleagues, Jennifer Aniston was the first to realize her dependence on alcohol: «she told me“ we know you’re drinking ”.