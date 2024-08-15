Five people would have been arrested in investigation into death of ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry. ‘Abc news’ reports. The arrests were made during an operation that took place this morning, law enforcement sources explain. Five people, including two doctors, have been charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine, according to a federal source. The indictment alleges that the two doctors were the initial sources of supply, but federal officials believe that at some point the drugs became too expensive and Perry switched to a new source, including a woman known as the “Ketamine Queen of Los Angeles,” according to the federal source.

Perry died on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. He was found unconscious in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. An autopsy report revealed that he died from the acute effects of ketamine.

According to authorities, ‘TMZ’ reports, the five suspects – including Perry’s assistant – knew that Perry was in the throes of addiction from September 2023 until the time of his death on October 28, 2023, but were more concerned with making money off him than with his well-being.

Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, writes ‘TMZ’, “administered more than 20 doses of ketamine in the last four days of Perry’s life. This was at a time when Iwamasa allegedly knew Perry was “spinning out of control.”

Jasveen Sangha, who has been dubbed ‘the Queen of Ketamine,’ “is said to have sold the fatal dose. Her home was raided and 80 vials of ketamine, thousands of methamphetamine pills, Xanax and other drug paraphernalia were discovered.”