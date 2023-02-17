Some sources have revealed that the actor has already organized a team to propose in the US elections of 2028

According to some sources the actor Matthew McConaughey would be ready to get into politics and would be preparing to race for the White House in 2028.

the race to the white house — Some sources have in fact revealed to the US media that the Oscar-winning actor for Dallas Buyers Club he’d already put together a team to handle finances and strategy for a bid six years from now. Such sources however, they did not clarify with which party he would take the field or if McConaughey aims to run as an independent.

the political commitment of Matthew McConaughey — Matthew McConaughey he had been the protagonist, last June, following the shooting in the elementary school of Uvalde, his hometown in Texas, of a appeal against firearms massacres in the United States. On that occasion, the actor had given a long speech at the White House and had also defined his run for the presidency is “inevitable”.. Furthermore, already in 2021 it was assumed that the actor would go down into politics and start the running for governor of Texas. “Is this something I’ve thought about for 20 years, and I know what I want to do, but am I holding on to my answer? No. It’s a new leadership that I really diligently studied forexamined, questioning what it is, what it would be for me,” McConaughey revealed at the time. See also Victor Osimhen: Napoli's goalscorer, Serie A leader

WIFE’S FEARS — Again according to what was stated by the same sources, McConaughey’s wife, Camila Alves, doesn’t seem to be very enthusiastic of the possible candidacy for the White House, above all for the repercussions that this event could have on marriage and on the life of the whole family. “Camila convinced Matthew to step away from acting so he could be a more present father, and now he fears running for president will consume him and risk tearing their family aparta source reportedly explained. McConaughey’s latest film, The Gentlemendates back to 2019: in recent years the actor has focused on raising his children Levi, 14, Vida, 13, and Livingston, 10.

who is Matthew McConaughey — Matthew McConaughey is a famous American actor and producer. She began studying law at the University of Austin, Texas, but then abandoned this path to devote himself exclusively to acting. His film debut dates back to 1993 with the film Life is a Dream by Richard Linklater. In the following years she played many roles in romantic comedies such as Sooner or later I get married And At home with his. However, the turning point came with the interpretation in Dallas Buyers Clubwhich definitively consecrated him in the Olympus of Hollywood. See also Colombia national team: the little new blood in the calls of Néstor Lorenzo