In the fictional animated series, Elvis, in addition to his existence as a singer, tries to save the world in the role of a spy. The idea for the series comes from American singer John Eddie and Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of the King of Rock and Roll, who died in 1977.
For McConaughey, this is not the first production for which he has voiced. In 2021 he still voiced one of the main characters in the animated series Song 2.
