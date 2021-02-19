American actor Matthew McConaughey spoke about the missed leading role in James Cameron’s “Titanic”. An interview with him was published on Youtube-channel Team Coco.

“I read the script with Kate Winslet and it didn’t feel like a casting. We were filmed, and everything looked as if it were screen tests, ”the artist recalled.

According to him, then someone from the film crew approached him, praised him and hugged him, which is why the actor decided that he still managed to get the role of Jack. However, it soon became known to McConaughey that he would not play in Titanic, but Leonardo DiCaprio.

McConaughey denied rumors that he himself refused to participate in the project. “I thought, where is my agent? He will have problems, because I received no offers, ”said the actor.

Actress Kate Winslet previously spoke about the harassment in the press after her role in Titanic. She remembered how cars with photographers were constantly on duty at her house, and how she was tracked down. The 45-year-old actress also complained about journalists who spoke unflatteringly about her.