Again a success of participation as in its previous editions, the ‘5k Breakfast Run’ This Saturday of the perfect preamble of the Zurich Marathon of Seville with a very light and funny race of five kilometers from the environment of the environment of the environment of the María Luisa Park with departure and arrival in the Plaza de América. This is the parallel activities that are organized on the eve of the marathon, whose departure is set for this Sunday at 8.30. There have been about 2,500 participants in a small format test that many of those who will run tomorrow the 42 kilometers. In the male category, the triumph The Kenyan has been awarded Matthew Kipchumba Kipsang with a time of 13 minutes and 47 seconds. He has been the only one to get off the barrier of 14 minutes.

In second position it has finished Juan Ignacio Grondona Méridaof Córdoba Heritage Cac, with a record of 14:26; While the podium has closed David Palacio Martínof the bikila (14:29). In the women’s category, the triumph has corresponded to the British Annabel Morton (16:23), followed by Lucy Stevensfrom rugby & rthampton ac (17:05) and Silvia Reyof Trainingrey (17:20).

In athletes with physical/intellectual disabilities, Marín Díaz (Coda Huelva) won in the male category using a time of 20:38 and Ruiz Arce He imposed on females stopping the chrono at 27:28. In athletes with wheelchair disabilities, triumph for González Lorenzoof fire cars (28:26).

This has been the tour

The 5K circuit road has been the following: Plaza de Américafull turn to the Plaza de América, Paseo de Las Delicias, Avenida de La Palmera, Avenida Cardenal Ilundáin, Manuel Siurot, Avenida de la BorbollaAvenida de Portugal, roundabout of El Cid, Isabel la Católica Avenue, Plaza de España, Isabel La Católica AvenueCovadonga roundabout, Don Pelayo Avenue and Plaza de América.