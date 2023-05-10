Matthew Cobb (Woolverstone, United Kingdom, 66 years old) is a zoologist. Like many other scientists, he tries to make problems that are not encompassable by dividing them up or finding other analogues, but more accessible. This professor from the University of Manchester studies the sense of smell of worms that have 21 cells in their nose, to try to understand what happens in ours, which has four million.

Some days ago taught in Madridat the Autonomous University, the VIII Conference Tatiana Pérez de Guzmán el Bueno talking about the idea of ​​the brain, a title that matches that of his latest book. In it, he talks about the past of neuroscience, the advances of the last decades and how little we know about the organ where our consciousness resides. Cobb, who has also published a book on The race to crack the genetic codeputs that epic as an example of the human capacity to successfully face great enigmas by asking the right questions and developing the necessary technologies.

Ask. In his book he talks about how scientists use metaphors to make some problems more understandable or as a form of inspiration. Are there metaphors about the brain that are already exhausted or that stand in the way of progress?

Answer. First we thought that computers should be like brains. Now the metaphor is that the brain is a type of computer, which is true to some degree. But while we know the computations going on in your phone right now, because we know how it’s designed, we know very little about the computation, at the cellular level, that explains what a given animal is like. Why you are deciding to turn right or left or move towards the light. The computer metaphor can be useful, it can help us understand what’s going on in the brain, but it’s probably running out of steam. We need to think about what the brain does in more organic ways and not in digital ways on a silicon mount.

Brains and nervous systems are not digital, they are primarily analog. They are not like any machine we have ever built. When you’re tired, you don’t function as well. Your computer always remains the same as long as the battery lasts. We have hormones that change how our nervous system works… So the computer metaphor can be useful to explain things to the public, but I think it is no longer a source of inspiration for scientists.

Q. Are we getting at least a little closer to understanding the brain?

R. There is an American researcher named Eve Marder who has spent her entire career studying lobsters; but not her brain, but her stomach. Lobsters have a stomach with muscles that break up food and have 30 neurons that control contractions. She knows everything about those neurons, about the genes that are expressed, the hormones that affect them… She knows everything and yet she can’t explain why the 30 neurons only produce those two rhythms and she can’t make predictions, using models computer science, about what will happen in the system if you remove one of those neurons. We are in a state of complete ignorance about real neural networks, even those that are not even in the brain and just produce two rhythms.

We have terrible wars, but we are very collaborative and raised our children in groups

At the end of the 19th century there was a great wave of doubt that swept over all of science. People began to think that we would never understand anything in biology. This gave rise to vitalism, the idea that there were vital forces to explain the phenomenon of life. The response of scientists beginning in the 1920s was to try to reduce the problems to more fundamental explanations. And so they saw that genes were not forces. At first they thought they were made of protein, and then they saw that they were made of DNA. Then they understood the structure of DNA and they understood how a gene could make a protein and begin to know something about how life works. And that was achieved by trying to reduce the problem to its simplest aspect. My feeling is that the kind of work that Eve Marder is doing will allow us to move in that direction.

Q. Do we have any idea about when consciousness arises in the evolutionary process, whether it exists in animals and whether or not their consciousness resembles ours?

R. Darwin was very interested in this problem of how consciousness arose, and he found an easy solution. The shape of the brain determines your behavior and we call that consciousness. There is a relationship between matter and thought and Darwin said: if that is true, natural selection, which gives us hands, which gives the giraffe a long neck, will also change the shape of your brain and, with it, your behavior. This can explain why different animals behave in different ways. Although he was reticent, he also writes on human evolution and publishes The origin of the manbecause his friend Russell Wallace, who had been very interested in spiritualism, argued that humans were something separate, that we were not subject to the same laws, something with which Darwin disagreed.

In this book there is a comparison of the brain structure of all primates and Darwin notes that there is no difference of kind, only a difference of degree. The structure is basically the same, with slight differences in organization, for example, in gorillas; although if you look at it from the outside, the appearance is very similar. Thus it can be seen how a very slow evolution has produced different brains and different behaviors. Obviously, there are things I can do that a gorilla can’t, like talk to you.

If you ask a dog owner, he will tell you without hesitation that he is aware, but it cannot be proven. Neither with a human.

We are very similar to our close relatives, but we have different ecologies. Humans are very cooperative. We have terrible wars, but we are very collaborative and raised children in groups, although we don’t now. It is a form of breeding that we do not see in great apes. Furthermore, we are closely related genetically. Genetic studies tell us that 70,000 years ago there were about 10,000 humans. Something very bad that we are unaware of happened in Africa and we see that restriction of genetic variation, so we are very similar and cooperation is inscribed in our society. If you look at chimpanzee confrontations, they are terrible, and they have levels of intimidation and violence that, although they exist in human societies, are not in their essence.

The human essence is collaboration and it is what has given us our power. Octopuses are very intelligent, they have memories and do wonderful things, but who’s boss? Us. Octopuses are solitary, only coming together to mate. We could not have left Africa and come to colonize the Arctic alone. No other animal has achieved it, and that intelligence has been developed by our ecology.

I don’t know if other animals are aware, it’s hard to prove. I don’t know if you are aware. We assume that other people are aware, because we need it to live. And going back to the gorilla, if you look at one it’s hard not to think that he has feelings similar to ours. Even dogs or cats. If you ask a dog owner, he will tell you without hesitation that he is aware, but it cannot be proven. Neither with a human.

Q. Do you think it will be possible to turn your mind into a cybernetic support to achieve immortality, as some transhumanists propose?

R. This idea is a bit outdated, because, even if they put it in modern technological or neuroscientific terminology, they are thinking a bit like Descartes, that there is a brain connected to a spirit that is your mind. And it is that mind that they want to put into a device. But you have 80,000 million neurons, trillions of trillions of synapses and your neurons are not binary, we don’t know how to capture what you are thinking now as if it were the equivalent in a computer. In a computer there are chips that respond to the screen or the keyboard, and in a mouse there may be brain structures that respond, for example, to smells. But after a few weeks, those neurons change, and the animal continues to respond to odors, but the neurons that allow it are different. You have different neurons representing the same state as three weeks ago. At the moment this is only known in mice, but I assume it will be similar in humans. However, in the machine, that’s fixed, the same structures doing the same things.

Q. People who are fascinated with the possibilities of ChatGPT, and of artificial intelligence in general, can’t they be falling into a trap of our theory of mind?

R. Completely. That happened to that Google engineer who decided that he had spoken to a conscious machine and went to report it to the press. Then they fired him, rightly so. He was fooling himself and you are the easiest person to fool. dick feynman He said that the essence of science is to be careful not to fool yourself.

With ChatGPT I have been concerned as a teacher. I gave him tests that I give my students and they don’t produce good answers, but they aren’t horrible either. It’s possible that he got a C in college. But I thought we can avoid it if we ask more complicated questions. And I have also given texts written by ChatGPT to my students and they realized that it is a bit poor; they were critical and knew that the references at the end of the article were all made up. This is a challenge, because you write plausible things that are false. About these technologies I am concerned about the misinformation that they can favor, more in politics than in the academic world. But about the possibility of them gaining consciousness, I think that what we have now has nothing to do with that. First they’ll have to give me a system that predicts how fly larvae move or understands the stomach of a lobster.

