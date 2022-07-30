Luis Granena

There’s no question that Matthew Bogdanos, a Manhattan assistant district attorney since 1988, is used to winning. fights in the ring, when he was a middleweight boxer, and decorations in military life, from which he retired with the rank of Colonel of marines after participating in the war in Iraq. The battles that have made him famous, however, have to do with the world of antiquities. A universe populated by experts and exquisite collectors where millions are handled and in which stolen objects are also traded. Without neglecting the crimes, since 2017 Bogdanos has directed the Antiquities Trafficking Unit, which has turned this New Yorker, proud of his Greek roots, into the scourge of gallery owners, auction houses and dealers, from whom he has seized more than 3,000 pieces of illicit origin worth about 200 million euros. Not even the most prestigious cultural entity in New York, the Metropolitan Museum, has been spared from his claws. Bogdanos discovered that the sarcophagus of Egyptian priest Nedjemankh, from the late Ptolemaic period, which the Met acquired in 2017 for 3.5 million euros, had been stolen in the riots that resulted in the fall of Hosni Mubarak in Egypt in 2011. Met apologized and the sarcophagus has returned home. But the discovery has had important ramifications, because the dealers involved in the fraudulent operation turned out to be the same ones who sold works of the same obscure provenance worth more than 15 million euros to the Louvre in Abu Dhabi. An issue that since May has the former Louvre boss Jean-Luc Martinez before the French justice accused of fraud and involvement in an organized gang.

Born 65 years ago in New York, to a Greek father and a French mother who own a Greek restaurant in Manhattan, the combative character of Bogdanos, who grew up with three brothers, was forged through the hard work of serving customers and through reading of the Iliad, that his mother gave him when he was 11 years old, as he himself told a government publication. Fascinated by the exploits of Achilles and Hector, he decided to enter the Marine Corps when he was just 19 years old. He owes his university education to the institution, because it was the body’s recruiters who urged him to study before accepting his admission. He opted for Classics and, already in the army, completed his training with a master’s degree in the same specialty and a law degree from Columbia University.

the fame of hound of Bogdanos, capable of sniffing out stolen art thanks to a powerful network of informers, comes precisely from his last stage as marine. After the 9/11 attacks, this employee of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office who was already a father of a family left everything to wear the military uniform again. Sent to Iraq, he experienced on the ground in April 2003 the colossal looting of the Baghdad Archaeological Museum, full of invaluable works from the Akkadian and Sumerian empires. Overwhelmed by what had happened, he managed to convince his superiors to put him in charge of a small team to recover as many stolen treasures as possible. He did not recover the most valuable pieces, but his work earned him a personal congratulations and an award from President Bush. Returning to civilian life, Bogdanos, accustomed to moving between blood and violence, saw before him the possibility of becoming a vigilante of art. He wrote a book with William Patrick, Thieves of Baghdad (Thieves of Baghdad), and obtained a notoriety in the media that has now turned green after bringing out the colors of the Met and the Louvre. William Patrick is not surprised by his success. “Matthew is very smart and intense. He works twice as hard as anyone else. His mantra is: ‘I’ll have time to rest after I’m dead,’” this writer tells by email. And he doesn’t fail to highlight another essential quality of his friend: his integrity. “He’s a guy who really wants to catch the bad guys.” The direct and somewhat police style of Bogdanos, who has not responded to the questions of this newspaper, reminds, more than the Greek myths, the stereotype of hero created by Hollywood; those tough and incorruptible guys that Clint Eastwood portrays, for example. Subjects with blind faith in the system and a clear vision of good and evil. Bogdanos acts inspired by a desire for social justice in his search not only for the poor devils who steal from archaeological excavations or poorly guarded museums, but for the rich and powerful who decorate their exclusive mansions with jewels of looted antiquity. None of these rich, of course, has ended up in jail, but today on the Upper East Side of Manhattan – where two decades ago there were a dozen antique galleries – there are only three left, according to a 2019 study citing the journal Atlantic.

Given his determination to return every last stolen Etruscan vessel to its place of origin, it must be assumed that Bogdanos will feel a certain frustration when visiting such respectable institutions as the Louvre or the British Museum, where the best of the artistic legacy of ancient civilizations is exhibited. plundered in its day by the colonial powers.

