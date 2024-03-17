Mew, a guest on Verissimo, tells Silvia Toffanin what will happen between her and her boyfriend Matthew.

A few hours ago a new episode of Verissimo, the famous talk show hosted by Silvia Toffanin, aired. One of the guests of the program was precisely Mewformer student of the Amici 23 school. Needless to say, she made a rather unexpected confession, but full of emotion.

Mew to Friends

Mew guest by Silvia Toffanin at Verissimo

In the last episode of very true we were able to witness the return to the scene of Mewone of the most popular singers of the latest edition of Friends of Maria De Filippi. Valentina Turchetto he in fact took part in the current edition of the show, even if he decided to abandon the program towards the end of December.

All this occurred not on a whim, but due to some health problems that caused the young performer to be born panic and anxiety attacks. Mew then decided to leave school and also Matthewher boyfriend, opted for the same decision.

Mew and Silvia Toffanin

A few months later, Mew returned to perform on the stage of the famous talent show and, certainly, she seems to be doing better than in the past. Precisely for this reason you decided to accept the invitation of Silvia Toffanin to very truean appointment in which he spoke about his condition and his future plans. I had to leave school. I knew that by working hard I could do some good things, but I had to wait for myself, I wouldn't have been able to climb back up. I'm still looking for myself, I had eating problems, I wasn't eating.

Mew talks about her relationship with Matthew after Friends

Credits: Friends of Maria De Filippi

The conversation between Mew and Silvia Toffanin touched on various aspects, focusing on the girl's health problems but also on the love implications linked to her intimacy. In fact, Valentina declared that she realized that something was not going right.

The emotions he lived within the school they were intense and beautiful but unfortunately, at a certain point, i negative thoughts have taken over, having physical and mental repercussions. The young girl, however, decided to say a word of thanks for Maria De Filippi, who she described as an incredible woman who never left her alone.

Mew w Matthew

Obviously the discussion took a different turn when the topic was broached Matthew. Mew said that she was surprised to learn that he too had decided to abandon the plan following his decision. She didn't want all this, but then she realized that the boy wasn't having an easy time either. I tear up easily, ours was love at first sight. We helped each other, he manages to bring out the best in me. Now we're going to live together.

The two boys really seem super in love and that's why we can't help but cheer for their big one love dream and hope that they can lead a happy and carefree life together.