The long reflection of the former Inter player on Pavard’s “sulking” and the transfer to Inter

Lothar Matthäus shared his opinion regarding the transfer of Benjamin Pavard to Inter as a sports commentator for Sky Germany. The former Inter reserved very nice words for the French defender, who is trying in every way to force his passage to theInter: “It seems that there are problems of understanding with Benjamin Pavard. The old Bayern management promised him that he would be given the possibility to leave at the end of the season. But as often happens in professional life, and this also applies to Bayern: new bosses, new rules. And since the transfer isn’t going as planned, Pavard is sulking. I can understand that a little. He hasn’t been put in the center as he would have liked and now they don’t want to let him go without first having a replacement “He has always proved to be a reliable, good-natured and impeccable professional at Bayern. Even I didn’t quite understand why Stanisic let go and is now looking for a replacement for Pavard.”

"I think Inter and Bayern will eventually agree on a figure between 30 and 35 million. Or else Pavard will have to stay for another year and will be able to leave for nothing. With all the good I do for my former club, however, it must be said that at the moment Moving from Bayern Munich to Inter would not represent any kind of upgrade. Even if the Nerazzurri had a strong season, they were finalists in the Champions League and won the Italian Cup. Bayern are more important in Europe. But in the long run, Pavard would like to play as a central defender. And he has shown that he knows how to do it very well. His goal is naturally to accumulate playing time in the position in which he sees himself best. The European Championship is approaching and Benjamin would like to be a regular for the French national team."concluded the former Inter player.

