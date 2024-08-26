Berlin (dpa)

German legend Lothar Matthaus criticized Bayern Munich’s shaky defense line during their 3-2 win over host Wolfsburg in the opening match of the new Bundesliga season.

“If Matthijs de Ligt had not been sold, Bayern would not be having this headache now,” Matthaus wrote in his Sky Sports column. “It is a decision that must be accepted, but many, including within the team, are surprised by what has happened. The players also realise that the defence is in shambles. The player who many consider to be the best defender has been sold.”

Matthäus explained that the absence of a real leader in defence is a sign of weakness, noting that “defence is considered the weak point for Bayern Munich.”

Matthaus believes that Dutch defender De Ligt, who was sold to Manchester United, was considered the most consistent defender at Bayern, “the leader of the defensive line in the last two years.”