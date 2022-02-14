Bayern’s defeat against Bochum (4-2) has set off alarms in Munich. The focus was on defense for a long time, but conceding four goals in the first half has increased it and all eyes are focused on the great signing for that line. The man called to replace Alaba is leaking water and in Germany they question whether Upamecano was really worth an investment of 42.5 million.

Bayern paid the clause in a blow that was also intended to weaken a competitor like Leipzig. But Upamecano did not start well at Bayern, with several mistakes, and he has repeated them against Bochum. An authority like Lothar Matthäus has charged hard against the great signing that had to make Alaba forget. “I think some players have not yet reached what is expected of them in Munich, especially for the price-performance ratio. We are talking about Upamecano. He still seems to be wobbly a bit, he’s a foreign body both in early game and defensive behavior. It is, of course, also a problem for colleagues, who then also notice it. Of course, his level does not give any security to the players around him,” says the Bayern legend.

The club lost heavyweights like Alaba or Boateng and is looking for a leader in the center of defence, but Nagelsmann has not found that key yet.. Today, February 14, marks precisely one year since Bayern announced that it would make the French central defender’s clause effective at the end of the season. Already last year was a hesitant campaign for the central defender, who alternated good games with some mistakes at Leipzig, but Bayern had already taken the step. Against Bochum he had two punctual errors, but Matthäus is more concerned about his general performance, far from what he offered, for example, he praises Bayern.

Matthäus also charged hard against Lucas Hernández, converted to lateral due to Davies’ long-term sick leave due to myocarditis. Nor did the former Atlético player in Bochum transmit security and he still has not become the defensive leader who motivated Bayern when it came to entering a total of 80 million euros in the accounts of the mattress club. “Lucas still has many deficits. He was the most expensive signing in the history of Bayern, it is normal that those responsible expect more from him,” said the 1990 world champion, criticizing above all the speed and positioning of the French defender.

Regarding Süle’s departure to Borussia Dortmund, Matthäus was blunt: “It was something surprising. Something must have happened that Niklas didn’t like. I’m not referring to financial aspects, but rather I think it is a matter of appreciation. The club appeared many times in public to protect players like Coman or Sané, but Niklas used to be left alone in the downpour,” explains Lothar, who still does not believe that BVB can challenge their arch-rivals for the title. “For this they would need more pieces, especially that Haaland is still there. I also do not think that Dortmund can manage to put Bayern in serious danger this season, for that they are not stable enough,” concluded the Bayern and Mannschaft legend.