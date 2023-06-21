Berlin (dpa)

Lothar Matthaus, the record holder for the number of times he participated with the German national football team, criticized the team’s plans to travel to the United States next October, in light of the problems it is currently facing.

The German national team did not achieve any victory during its last four friendly matches, including its three friendly matches in June, and the last of which ended with a defeat against Colombia 0-2 on Tuesday evening.

The defeat in yesterday’s match doubled the pressure on coach Hansi Flick, at a time when the national team is preparing for the Euro 2024 finals, which will be held in Germany in June and July next year.

The German national team is scheduled to play two friendlies against Japan and France next September, after which it will go to the United States in October to play a friendly match against its American counterpart in Hartford, and the discussion revolves around playing another match against the Mexican national team in Chicago, according to what the Bild newspaper reported. today.

“We want to be present in front of our fans and travel to the United States,” said Lothar Matthaus (62 years), who played 150 matches with the German national team and won the 1990 World Cup with him, in statements to Bild newspaper. “I don’t know why you dream of something like this?”

“I am supposed to try to create a good atmosphere in Germany before the European Championship, so I had to go to all the ten stadiums hosting the tournament, to play the friendly matches there,” Matthaus said. In this way, the required atmosphere can be created.

Matthews asked, “What do we want in the United States at this stage?”