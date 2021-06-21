The criticisms of Kai Havertz after the Mannschaft’s defeat to France were not few, but the good game that was scored in the resounding 4-2 victory against Portugal has caused them to become praise sooner than expected. The most surprising statements were those of Lothar Matthäus, who came to compare the author of the goal that gave the Champions League to Chelsea with Zinedine Zidane himself.

“I usually compare him to Zinedine Zidane in terms of skill, technique, vision and anticipation”, said the German player with the most caps in statements collected by the newspaper “Kicker”. Matthäus added: “Zidane didn’t seem fast, but he was when he came out with the ball. Havertz is also capable of doing the same. “

Of course, the myth of Bayern Munich and the Mannschaft admitted that the pearl still has a long way to go if it wants to reach the level that Zidane showed during the peak of his career. “Havertz is on his way, but the nuances will decide if he reaches the top, if he becomes an excellent player or just a very good one,” said Matthäus of the German international who has managed to remove Joachim Löw’s place in the starting eleven. Bayern striker Leroy Sané.