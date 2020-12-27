new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the people of the country through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio program. In the last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio program of the year, PM Modi first talked about the letters written by the public.

PM Modi said, ‘In most of the letters people have praised the country’s strength, the collective power of the countrymen. When the experiment like public curfew became an inspiration for the whole world, when the country had shown respect to our Corona Warriors by clapping and showing solidarity, many people have also remembered it.

PM Modi further said, ‘The common man has realized this change in honor of the country. I have also seen a wonderful flow of hope in the country. There were many challenges, many problems also came. Due to Corona, there were many obstacles in the world regarding supply chain, but we took new lessons from every crisis.

PM Modi’s appeal- Take resolution for the country this time

PM Modi said, “The people of the country have taken a strong step, they have taken a strong step forward. The ‘Walk for Local’ is resonating from house to house today. In such a situation, now is the time to ensure that our products are world class. “Friends, we have to maintain the spirit of ‘Walk for Local’, keep it, and keep increasing. You take New Year resolution every year, this time a resolution must also be taken for your country.”

PM Modi further said, “On this day, Guru Gobind’s sons, Sahibzade Jorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, were picked alive in the wall. The oppressors wanted Sahibzade to give up his faith, give up the lessons of the great Guru tradition. At the time of selection in the wall, stones continued to rise, the wall kept rising, death was hovering in front, but still they did not settle down. “

Other important things about PM Modi’s address-

I read about a heartfelt effort in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. We’ve all seen a wheelchair with humans, but Gayatri, a daughter from Coimbatore, along with her father, made a wheelchair for an afflicted dog.

Like Gita, all the knowledge in our culture starts with curiosity. The first mantra of Vedanta is ‘Brahm curiosity’, that is, let us inquire of Brahm. That is why we are told to explore Brahm too. Such is the power of curiosity.

You will be happy to know that after getting the certificate of GI Tag by Kashmiri Saffron it was launched in a super market in Dubai. Next time you decide to buy saffron, think of buying saffron from Kashmir.

read this also-

Corona update: less than 19 thousand cases came after 6 months in the country, 21 thousand were cured in 24 hours, less than 300 deaths

Sanjay Raut said in the face- people save their family, Modi and his two-four people are there to take care of the rest of the country.