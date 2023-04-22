16 years ago, which today seems like a century, I published in this newspaper an article entitled matter of principle. He spoke of the Dry Martini, “the most aesthetically perfect American invention.” Actually, the text referred to journalism. At the time, the growing sectarianism in the news industry seemed worrisome. A lot has happened in those 16 years.

While I was writing those lines, in October 2007, the earth began to shake under our feet. The Federal Reserve of the United States was forced to flood a banking system with money that was collapsing under the weight of absurd and irrecoverable mortgages called, as we later learned, subprime. We did not know how to detect the imminence of the great crisis of 2008, which ended many things that we considered permanent. The class struggle, for example. Those who have won, those who have not lost. The victors now dedicate themselves to merciless with the defeated.

The sectarianism of the information industry, we said. By then, in 2007, Google was opening Gmail to the public, Twitter had only been in existence for a few months, Facebook only worked in English, and WhatsApp had not yet emerged. The media saw the Internet as an instrument to lower costs.

We were unaware that political polarization (a phenomenon inherent to democracies) was going to become a toy of the algorithm, the sequence of computer instructions that today sends us the type of information that confirms our prejudices, that convinces us that we are right and that it makes those who don’t think like us look like a few dangerous idiots.

If you want to support the development of quality journalism, subscribe. subscribe

The information industry, except for a few Anglo-Saxon giants, a few French exceptions and a handful of small, more or less independent companies, are today the social networks. They manage the publicity, they manage what is broadcast and what is hidden, they manage us.

In that old article from 2007 the following was said: “A newspaper is, above all, a business. Secondarily, it is an instrument of power. Sometimes it also works as a service to the reader”. It is convenient to rectify that paragraph and adapt it to the present. A newspaper is, above all, a ruinous business. Secondarily, it is an instrument of power. And he can only justify his efforts to survive against all logic by serving the reader.

The matter is tricky. A diary, to use the classical term, is a rational artifact in an irrational world. It must offer facts when what is most demanded is emotion. There is a possibility that the “serious media” (another classic term, to distinguish them from those dedicated to informative entertainment or commissioned hoax) will once again be like those 16th century bulletins that compiled military and commercial news and were sold to the powerful ones. Remember: those in charge do care about the facts.

In that article with the Dry Martini as a trompe l’oeil it was also said that when the olive in the cocktail has a pit, “the only gentlemanly option is to swallow it”. Fake. When the martini is special, because of the company or the circumstances, the bone can be kept in the pocket and kept forever. I keep a small collection of ossicles that mark my personal history. It does not seem impossible that today he will add another copy.

sign up here to the weekly newsletter of Ideas.