Matteotti murder, the letter that reveals everything. The evidence that framed the fascists

The detail key to one of the most important historical facts in history of Italy, is about to be shown. It is a unpublished document and one incredible testimony. For the first time, a hundred years after his murder at the hands of the militia fascist on June 10, 1924, it was exhibited at Rome at Palazzo Braschi the letter written from prison to Benito Mussolini from Amerigo Duminileader of the fascist squad that killed the socialist parliamentarian, whose body was found only on 16 August 1924. The exhibition opens today and will continue until June 16, 2024. “For the first time, the exhibition provides investigative documents collected by Mauro Del Giudice and Guglielmo Tancredi, two very serious magistrates, who clearly resolve the old dilemma of whether Mussolini knew about the murder or not“.

The professor said it during the meeting with the press ChannelsMatteotti's great biographer, who in May will send his book on the PSU leader killed a century ago to print again, revealing unpublished documents on the “piloting“of the discovery of the body approximately two months after the assassination. “There are – explains Canali – letters written by the killer to Mussolini, in which he told the Duce that he had followed his orders and asked him to get him out of jail“. He was sentenced to five years, eleven months and twenty days, of which four were later pardoned to the general amnesty of 1926.