Matteo Zuppi: is an Italian pope finally arriving? Today Andrea Cionci presents his book on Francis Anti-Pope in Siena

Giovanni Battista Enrico Antonio Maria Montini, Paul VIit was thelast Italian pope. Born in Concesio, in the province of Brescia, he was proclaimed a saint in 2018 by Pope Francis. The “pope of doubt” and of formidable challenges posed to him by civil society, reigned during the period of terrorism, friend of Aldo Moro, accompanied the Church to the conclusion of the Second Vatican Council, that council which changed the course of the Catholic Church forever and which still produces its effects, for example, these days, in the struggle between progressives and conservatives.

Instead, the last foreign pope before the return of Pope John Paul II, Karol Wojtyla, was the Flemish (now he would be Dutch having been born in Utrecht) Adriaan Florenszoon with the name of Adrian VI until 1523. From then until 1978, date of election of John Paul II there were only Italian popes for 455 years. Soon, namely next October 16, it will be exactly 25 years since an Italian pope has been missing. A quarter of a century. Dry and in a certain sense significant period in an environment in which the numerical cabal still plays a certain role.

I wonder if the Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, born in Rome in 1955, metropolitan archbishop of Bologna and since May 2022 also powerful president of the Italian Episcopal Conference (CEI). His father was Enrico Zuppi he was a Catholic journalist very involved in social work. A personal friend of Montini -that is, of Pope Paul VI- he was called by him to direct the illustrated weekly of the Vatican, the “Osservatore della Domenica” which is now a supplement to the “Osservatore Romano”. Zuppi father was one of the most representative figures of the Vatican press and from a technical point of view he introduced “photojournalism” which was then taken up by the Italian secular press. For him, the image was everything and by itself he could “communicate” the news perhaps by adding an effective caption.

But let’s go back to the present. The disappearance of Benedict XVI has caused a real earthquake in the Vatican, unexpected in many ways. Father Georg, the personal secretary of the German pope, began shooting at point blank range on Pope Francis who was forced to meet him in a hurry a few days ago and has remained silent since then, following the imposition of the Vicar of Christ. Since then, however, Pope Francis has shown incredible hyperactivity which has mainly materialized in the “securing”, more properly “under guardianship”, of the Roman Vicariate with the bridling of the too conservative Cardinal Angelo De Donatis and with the appointment of the regent Monsignor Baldassarre Reina.

