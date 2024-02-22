Matteo Pittana he lost his life at just 20 years old, in the night between last Sunday and last Monday. He was the victim of a dramatic road accident.

The vehicle he was traveling in went off the road and ended up in a canal in the municipality of Gemona, in the province of Udine. He was in the company of two other friends, currently registered in the register of suspects with thecharged with traffic crime and failure to provide assistance. It would seem, from the first news that emerged, that the two friends would have asked the inhabitants for help, given that the telephones were out of order, but they would not have mentioned to anyone the presence of a third person in the vehicle trapped in the water. It is not yet clear which of the two was driving the vehicle.

The boy who is presumed to be the driver was also found to be positive alcohol test. Investigators are awaiting the results of the autopsy that will be carried out on the lifeless body of Matteo Pittana. The exam is necessary to establish whether the 20-year-old died in the crash or later, due to drowning. The second option would aggravate the position of the two friends. Could he be saved? This is it answer that the police are looking for.

The First Citizen, like all the inhabitants, is shocked. Roberto Revelantafter hearing the news, released statements to Il Messaggero Venetoto grieve the family's pain:

We are all shaken, the entire community is close to the family. As a parent I can only understand and it is inevitable that his parents are feeling enormous pain over the loss of dear Matteo. Unfortunately we don't know anything more yet. I know there are investigations underway and we will wait to understand the dynamics. But what remains is the loss of Matteo which is serious for the family and the community.

Matteo's father still can't believe that he will no longer be able to hug his boyfriend. He told the local newspaper that the 20-year-old was went out by bikehe doesn't know why he was in that car. “Now is not the time for anger”he underlined. “I hope he was happy to the end.”