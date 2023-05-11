Mafia, Matteo Messina Money and the coverage of the ‘Ndrangheta

Matthew Messina Money is now in prison under the regime 41 bis for a few months, but in reality too little is still known about the very long absence of the mafia boss. New ones emerge detailsfruit of eavesdropping telephone calls, which bring to light a totally different reality from the one told so far. Matteo Messina Money was not only covered by mafiabut also from ‘ndrangheta. On September 3, 2016, two mafiosi from Trapani – we read in the Corriere della Sera – not knowing they were being intercepted, exchanged confidences. “He says that Matteo was in Calabria and returned…” reveals to his friend, lowering the tone of his voice, the boss Nicola Accardo. And Matteo for the investigators can only be the then wanted Messina Denaro. One track, that Calabrianwhich is back in the news because the investigations that try to reconstruct the stages of the thirty-year in hiding of the boss lead right beyond the Strict.

The godfather of Castelvetrano– continues the Corriere – before moving to Campobello di Mazara, he would have hidden among Cosenza And Lamezia Terme. The Calabrian years, however, would have been very different from those spent in the province of Trapani, where the mafia boss managed to live a life comfortable and almost normal. And they would rather remember the “difficult” fugitives of historical bosses such as Bernardo Provenzano, in modest country cottages. To protect Messina Denaro would have been the local ‘ndrine with which the boss would also have consolidated old business relationships such as the trafficking of drug and planned the construction of a village tourist and of wind farms.

