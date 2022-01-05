A 400 euro report and the detention of the bike for the alleged infringements on the Guido Rossa

Genoa – His 151 thousand followers on YouTube and 17 thousand on Instagram were not enough to avoid the Genoese influencer Matteo Canepa, 23, a fine from the local police of Genoa. The young man, who spreads his motorcycle rides with friends on social networks – including meetings with the police forces – was sanctioned with a fine of almost 400 euros for various offenses, including the lack of the db killer device (the device that limits the noise emissions of the exhausts). The vehicle was also seized and placed in administrative detention for 60 days. It all happened on December 31st, around 11 in the morning, on the Guido Rossa road.

“The local police chased me and stopped me – says Canepa – I was with my girlfriend, I went at most to 65 per hour: no contest for the speed but for driving with one hand, 60 euros, and why the license plate is not it was clearly visible, another 30 euros “.

Sui social network, Canepa’s description as a reckless biker sparked an avalanche of negative comments. Canepa himself, struck by the virality of the news that saw him as the protagonist, reported his impressions in a series of stories on Instagram. In which, in essence, he rejects the image of a reckless biker that leaks from the videos on the YouTube channel and from the stories and reels of Facebook and Instagram.

«Guys today I got a fine and they confiscated my bike and maybe I’ll make a video – he said last night – but I want to say that I’m not a reckless madman who goes crazy on a motorcycle! All I do are funny videos, what I like to do, I don’t understand the scandalized comments of the boomers on Facebook ».

“Okay, I’m 23 and I’ve done some stupid things, so I even paid for it with a broken collarbone. On the bike I just try to have fun and certainly not go looking for danger ». Even on the phone with Il Secolo XIX he reiterated: “I’m not crazy, I live with my mom and my grandmother in Sestri Ponente and I love motorbikes”.