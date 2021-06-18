The Albese Matteo Sobrero, born in 1997, Astana Premier Tech cyclist, he is the new Italian time trial champion. The victory this afternoon (June 18) in Faenza (Ravenna). This is his first triumph as a professional. A surprise victory because the underdogs were for the world champion Filippo Ganna, Sobrero’s longtime friend, the latter is engaged to his sister, Carlotta. Ganna only finished in fourth place. In the last few weeks the conditions of the Albese rider had however appeared to be in great growth: fourth in the final time trial of the Giro d’Italia (but he had been heavily damaged a few meters from the finish by a flagship) and then a great protagonist in the recent Giro di Slovenia where he finished in third place. Sobrero cut off on June 18 the finish line in 58’40 “, with a final in great progression at the end of the 26.5 km of the Italian race. The athlete from Alba had won the national time trial title between the Under 23 in 2019.