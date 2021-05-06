Matteo Salvini (Milan, 48 years old), leader of the League, one of the parties that make up Italy’s Unity Executive, is preparing a new trip. This time the political course looks towards the center. He confesses moderate and does not like to be called ultra. In fact, he is surprised that Spanish newspapers are doing it these days. In addition, the one who was Minister of the Interior and Vice President of the Council of Ministers during the coalition experiment between his party and the 5 Star Movement is enthusiastic about the victory of Isabel Díaz Ayuso in the Community of Madrid, whom he considers an example of the battle that he has fought for the reopening of Italy in a pandemic before what the Government of which his party is now a part has allowed.

Question. Tuesday night he was the first international leader to congratulate Isabel Díaz Ayuso with great enthusiasm.

Answer. These months he has continued his battle combining health, work and freedom. He has seemed brave, with a long-term vision. She was curious to see if they would reward her. And it has swept. I take my hat off. And I wanted to congratulate her.

P. Those health results of the virus you are talking about are highly debatable. They are not good.

R. But they are average. I don’t know if there are more or less lately. But here we are faced with people who say that if we open and lift the curfew there will be widespread death. Madrid is the example that you can govern with intelligence.

P. It is the second most contagious community in Spain, with ICUs at 120% and a very high mortality rate.

R. Yes, but it has been open for almost a year. In terms of mental and social health, human relations and the economy, it is another world. And when bravery is rewarded, I am happy. Madrid does not have data different from other more restrictive European capitals.

P. So today do you feel closer to the PP than to Vox?

R. We are in tune with her [Ayuso] and with the popular from the point of view of reopening, work, social battle and the courage to be a government force. That said, we are the League: neither Vox nor the PP. But if all the PP were like Ayuso, it would be good news. We like.

P. In Europe you say?

R. Also in the European Parliament, yes, where the PP is listing to the left. If there, on issues of work, freedom, family and security, he acted like the Madrilenian, he would be a natural interlocutor.

“The League will not break this Government. We are only at the beginning ”

P. Would you join the European People’s Party (EPP)?

R. No. We are working to create a truly great center-right party alternative to the PPE. We are bringing together Conservatives and Reformists, Identity and Democracy and ex-popular in a group of at least 150 deputies.

P. I know you have been surprised that the Spanish newspapers call it the ultra-right.

R. Yes all. We are a movement that governs 14 regions, 1,000 municipalities, we have three ministers. It seems myopic to use the idea of ​​the ultra-right or the ultra-left… I am a center-right, not an ultra.

P. Go hand in hand with Marine Le Pen, Geert Wilders or Alternative for Germany should contribute to that idea.

R. It is that neither Le Pen is already ultra. Otherwise, he would not be on par in the polls with Macron. They are outdated labels. Half of our voters come from the left.

P. Well, Ayuso proposed “communism or freedom” in the campaign.

R. I am also in black or white. I like.

Matteo Salvini, on Wednesday at his office in Rome. Antonello Nusca

P. But weren’t they outdated labels?

R. In my opinion, yes. Communism, but also fascism with which it was described from the other side. Look, the people of Madrid have voted for health, family … They are proposals compatible with our program. Fascism has nothing to do with it.

P. Don’t take credit for yourself. Many things Ayuso says now I had heard from you before.

R. Yes? I have seen that some key ideas were harsh.

P. Five months ago he decided to enter a unity government led by Mario Draghi where only the Brothers of Italy remained. Why?

R. I don’t like to run away. It is a fundamental moment for Italy and I want to be where it is decided. It is more comfortable to be outside, but this is where it comes into play.

P. Did you ever imagine yourself in a government with the Democratic Party (PD)?

R. Never. It is a temporary experience. But I don’t like that the left lives it as a daily provocation. They would like to be alone here, but I don’t move an inch. The League will not break this Government. We are just getting started.

P. Do you think then that the legislature should be exhausted?

R. I work from day to day. But it is Enrico Letta or the PD who seem to want to bring down the government or open a crisis. If we get to 2022 it is going well, and if it is 2023, too. We have an important commitment.

P. Would Draghi be a good successor to Sergio Mattarella as President of the Republic?

R. If he does well as president of the Council of Ministers, surely he could also do it as president of the Republic. But I don’t decide instead.

“I am not the extreme right. We govern 14 regions in Italy “

P. Would you prefer that this issue be resolved in February 2022, or that Mattarella’s mandate be extended for another year?

R. Let’s say we’ve already postponed too many elections. In February it would be necessary to choose it. I would like to respect the deadlines. And if it’s Draghi, let it be Draghi. But let it be in the natural term.

P. Despite this enthusiasm for the government, you are the only dissenting voice.

R. Only on the subject of the reopening of the country. We ask that, at least, the curfew not be extended. But they said no.

P. Why do not you criticize internally in the Executive?

R. Our ministers do. Look, one of the many dossiers they are working on now is immigration. The landings are out of control. They have tripled compared to the previous year.

P. Brothers of Italy has greatly reduced the distance with the League in the polls. Can that turn a partner into a rival?

R. Anything that remains in the center-right will be fine, and we are still an absolute majority. Then it is clear that entering the Government with the PD, the minister [Luciana] Lamorgese [titular de Interior]… Penalizes at the beginning. But if we get results, people will understand.

P. Do you think Brothers of Italy stayed out because of tactics?

R. Yes, surely for electoral reasons. I made a decision of responsibility and I am happy. Italians will reward those who solve problems, not those who point them out.

P. I see him as very responsible.

R. We have a million jobs at risk.

P. You have been Eurosceptic, if not anti-Euro. Has your idea of ​​Europe changed after Italy is to receive 209,000 million euros?

R. Look, Europe with vaccines has made an incredible disaster. For this alone many should be ashamed. About money, which is not that treasure they say and you have to use it well because many are loans, I will give you the answer in 2026.

P. It will depend on Italy.

R. I agree with Draghi that it may be an occasion of relaunch or the final defeat.

P. Talk to him?

R. Yes, on Sunday I sent him a message about immigration.

“I risk 15 years in jail for the ‘Open Arms’. But today I would do the same again “

P. By the way, he has a trial in September for kidnapping people in the case Open Arms. [en su etapa como ministro del Interior, en agosto de 2019, bloqueó en el mar durante cerca de 20 días a unos 150 migrantes rescatados por la ONG española].

R. Yes, and the Barcelona City Council has come out against it. I would do the same if I went back. I maintain that I respected the law, saved lives and respected human rights. Everyone in the Executive was informed.

P. If you are convicted, will you leave politics?

R. I risk 15 years in jail. Although there should be three courts that convict me. But I am not afraid.