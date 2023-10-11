«I asked the technicians of my ministry. If we start in 2024, in 2032 we can turn on the first switch of a nuclear power plant”, said Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini at a nuclear conference in Rome. During his speech, the leader of the League also suggested a possible location: «As a Milanese, I would like the first power station in Milan. I would like a latest generation reactor in my city”, added Salvini.

It is not the first time that the Northern League leader has intervened on this issue. In July 2022, Salvini had proposed building a nuclear power plant in the Baggio neighborhood, also in Milan, where he grew up as a child. And today, again from Rome, Salvini reiterated the executive’s line: «I want to bring you the convinced support not only of my political force but of the entire government. There is an overall idea of ​​synthesis. Now let’s try to plan. We need to bring together four ministries – Business, Environment, Infrastructure and Mef – to coordinate and set timescales.”