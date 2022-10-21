Genoa – “The bridge over the Strait is in my objectives and in the program of the center-right. We’ve been talking about it for 50 years if we can get the construction site started it would be one exceptional promotion of Italian engineering as happened for the reconstruction of the Morandi bridge. It is only a piece of the puzzle, because without high speed in Calabria and Sicily the bridge is useless. There are thousands of construction sites in Italy, 102 public works commissioned for years, infrastructure stopped for 20 years, from the Genoa gutter to the Messina bridge passing through all road breaks. I will put all my energy to unblock construction sites and create jobs and safety “. This was stated by the new Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini on air on Rtl 102.5.

“It is an excellent government, born to last 5 years, beyond what the opposition say”, added Salvini.

“We are ready to work for 5 years. But staying for the entire legislature will be a step forward compared to the past, ”she said. And on her role: “I like them, I challenge them, but I don’t promise miracles in 15 days ”.