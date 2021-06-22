Social crazy for a video that is making the rounds of all the message boards: the protagonist is Matteo Salvini and the subject under discussion is his mask. Or rather: his “alternative” use of the mask. The leader of the League, in fact, was present in Siderno, in Calabria, with Nino Spirlì for an election tour, when he took off his mask, he used it for wipe sweat away on his face and then … he put it back. The footage did not go unnoticed and indeed Wild Lucarelli he immediately shared it, sparking social media and a shower of comments.