Veneto Region, Salvini's position after the rejection of the end-of-life project

Yesterday Matteo Salvini intervened to comment on the rejection by the Veneto Regional Council of the bill on “medically assisted suicide” which was instead supported by the governor Luca Zaia. On this point the minister of Infrastructure and Transport was very clear: “The no votes won, I would have voted in that direction too. My position is absolutely clear: llife must be protected from the cradle to the end, we must guarantee all the necessary care for future mothers and those who are in difficulty at the end of their days but without reaching the Dutch levels”.

READ ALSO: Salvini: “Cdx united”. Truzzu in Sardinia. Here's what you get in return

The debated on the topic However, within the League he was democratic and respectful of all sensitivities on such a delicate ethical issue and at least has the merit of having tried to address the problem. In fact, Zaia had left freedom of conscience and declared: “All positions are respectable and I respect them completely. However, I find it hypocritical for someone to pretend that the Council's ruling authorizing the end of life doesn't even exist.”

And then again: “Someone wanted to convey the message, incorrect as well as wrong, that the law authorized the end of life. But is not so. This possibility already exists by virtue of a ruling by the Council. It aimed to regulate methods and times. We had to vote on an ethical issue, not a political one. Everyone expressed themselves according to their conscience. As far as the League is concerned, we have never held a meeting to count the votes. I would have found the opposite disgusting.”

Zaia has often stood out in the League for his “progressive” positions and this time too he received applause from the left. The newspaper reports the statements of the AVS and the group leader Molinari. “Zaia had courage, he lost, it's true, but the real loser here is Parliament. And here the right says no and then no. Brutal and inhumane.”

The statement from the Northern League group leader in Parliament Riccardo Molinari it is also very clear: “I fully agree with Zaia: it is unacceptable that such an important issue for the lives of citizens is decided by the courts. Maybe I too would have voted in favor. Salvini expressed a different position, evidently in conscience. We held a federal directive on Monday and there was no position taken by the League against this measure.” In short, if the left thought that the League was split on this delicate issue, it was disappointed because on these issues freedom of conscience is more welcome than ever.

Subscribe to the newsletter

