The producer and manager Matteo Romagnoli, the ‘sixth’ member of Lo Stato Sociale, who founded the Garrincha Dischi label in 2008, died after a long illness.

“Hello Matteo, hello Johnny, hello Mareo, hello J, hello Quincy, hello Romagolo, hello Gennaro and hello another million ways we have called you in these years of living with you where you saved our lives – writes Lo Stato Social on his social profiles -, you scolded us, you loved us more than anyone.

Without you we are only 5 assholes, before we were 6 and it was much better. Before there were a million of us and it was beautiful, because you let everyone in and only inside your creature could so many freaks live together, only inside Garrincha is it possible to find your love for flaws and perfection. Now we are broken, but from these pieces we will try to build something unpublishable, that you, wherever you are from, will make music”.

The label he founded remembers him thus: “A visionary capable of paving a road where there was no road yet. Matteo gave birth to a scene, discovering and producing with his creature, Garrincha Dischi, some of the seminal bands for the Italian independent scene. Thank you from your little, big and weird Garrincha Family”.