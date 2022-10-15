The votes of the Third Pole in La Russa? “Absolutely not. In the case of Fontana’s election, our candidate got more votes than the group has. And the snipers were from the Democratic Party, since their candidate, Guerra, got fewer votes than there are. he waited. La Russa got 17 more votes, we are 9 and you can’t make photocopies in the bier “. The leader of IV, Matteo Renzi, said this at ‘Sky live In’ in Florence in the Salone dei Cinquecento.

Video by Giulio Schoen



01:52