After the post with attack on Matteo Renzi’s “Relatives of Italy”he arrives Arianna Meloni’s reply via Facebook on the nominations of government and the alleged participation of the FdI representative in the meetings on the topic at Palazzo Chigi.

“Every morning in Africa, as the sun rises, a gazelle wakes up and knows that it must outrun the lion or it will be killed. Every morning in Italy – writes the prime minister’s sister and a member of Fratelli d’Italia -, reading the press review, I know that I will have to deny yet another fake news from left-wing newspapers, real dealers of completely invented news. At this point I ask myself, but isn’t it a strategy? A strategy developed and studied not to destroy me, who clearly has little importance as an activist, but perhaps to smear and paint the sister of the Prime Minister as a trafficker and slimy? I don’t think that we will succeed in the intent, my sister will not lose her temper and will continue her work”.

“As far as I’m concerned – he adds – they speak for me: my history, all the people who know me and above all the life I lead. Ps: I’m writing the concept in full in a clear way, to prove to Renzi who still doesn’t understand: I have never participated – concludes Arianna Meloni – in any meeting that had government nominations as its object. Happy Ferragosto to everyone”.

Renzi’s post on “Relatives of Italy”

“Yesterday some press outlets reported a meeting at Palazzo Chigi on the subject of appointments at RAI in which the Prime Minister’s sister allegedly participated. Arianna Meloni – Matteo Renzi wrote today on X – is the wife of a minister, sister of the Prime Minister but does not appear to have – at the moment – any role in the Government: it cannot be the parentocracy that leads Viale Mazzini. Italia Viva with the Honourable Boschi asked if and in what capacity Dr Arianna Meloni participated in the meeting. No response or denial”.

“Today some press organs – continued the leader of Italia Viva – have hypothesized in the next appointments of the FS group a manager considered very faithful to the sister of the Premier will be valorized and Italia Viva with the honorable Paita has asked to clarify this issue, so crucial in a month of suffering for those who use the train. No response or denial”.

“We are at the paradox that the Government nominations – Renzi’s words – are discussed in the presence of a close relative of the Prime Minister and a minister who has no role in the Executive. Fratelli d’Italia is the party of the most unbridled parentocracy but it is not acceptable that no one responds on the merits to the opposition’s requests for clarification. Given that Ferragosto is a period in which it is easier to find everyone with the family, we expect to read the denial of the Prime Minister or her sister. Or her brother-in-law/husband. Or any other Relative of Italy”, the conclusion of the post.